MOULTRIE, Ga. — A crash on U.S. Highway 319 N. involving an RV and a passenger vehicle left one person injured on Aug. 28.
Lacy Barber, 27, was driving south on the highway’s inside lane. Shortly behind her was driver Robert Beaver, 70, and passenger Linda Beaver, 70 in their RV.
Slowing and coming to an eventual stop, Barber attempted to make a left turn into a business entrance. Robert Beaver, however, failed to stop in time, according to the report.
The front left corner of the RV struck the right rear corner of Barber’s vehicle, a 2016 Ford Focus SE, causing it to overturn multiple times toward the highway’s south side.
It came to rest in a southern ditch facing east at the estimated crash time of 12:06 p.m.
Georgia State Patrol Sgt. John Vanlandingham Jr. arrived to the scene.According to his report, Barber said she’d turned on her left turn signal before the turn, but Robert Beaver said he never saw her vehicle before the initial impact.
Vanlandingham corroborated Barber’s information after an inspection of the crash scene found her vehicle’s rear left signal still active. He then cited Robert Beaver for driving too fast for conditions.
The accident left the Beavers unscathed, but Barber had a suspected minor injury. She was taken to Tift Regional Medical Center.
A call made there on Sept. 4 reported that she was no longer there.
