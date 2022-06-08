MOULTRIE, Ga. – One week after a deadly shooting at a Moultrie residence, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports the case remains open and an ongoing investigation.
The GBI said, a 5-year-old child was shot after he found a gun in his residence on Monday, May 23, and later died.
The Moultrie Police Department requested the GBI to assist with the investigation, said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in a press release on Friday, May 27.
The GBI declined to provide further information about the case last week, but an agent did comment about the gun safety issues that the child’s death raises.
“Any firearms should be stored out of the reach of children or anyone not familiar with their safety or use,” Jamy Steinberg, special agent in charge of the GBI’s Thomasville office, said Friday. “A gun safe, a lockbox, a locked closet, or any other way to store and limit or restrict access only to those intended to use it.”
He also said another way to increase safety is to store the magazine and ammunition away from the gun.
A firearm that has a self-contained internal magazine like a shotgun or tubular magazine rifle could also be stored in an unloaded condition.
This would be a personal choice and would most likely be determined by the familiarity with the weapon by the owner and its intended use, according to Steinburg.
“Most accidental or unintentional shootings are a result of firearms that have not been properly secured,” he said.
He said that education about firearms is important. Small children can be taught how to notify an adult if they see that a firearm is not secure.
“Gun safety should be talked about to ensure safety at home, but also with your children in the case they visit family or friends that may not teach safety when it comes to firearms,” Steinburg said. “That way, they will know at home or away from home.”
