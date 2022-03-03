MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for SafeAire Heating & Cooling based out of Albany, Georgia.
SafeAire serves Colquitt County and is one of the largest heating and cooling companies in the Southeast. They offer repair, maintenance, and installation for residential and commercial customers.
You can reach SafeAire by calling 229-789-0150. You can also visit their website listed as www.safeaire.com or their Facebook page at SafeAire Heating & Cooling.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is Matt Lane, SafeAire division leader, along with SafeAire staff, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
