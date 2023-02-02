MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Schools officials are planning an election for March 21 in which voters will decide the fate of a new Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
Currently, Colquitt County shoppers pay 8 cents tax per dollar of a purchase’s price. One cent of that is the current ESPLOST, which will expire in September. The new tax is designed to begin immediately after the current one ends so shoppers will see neither an increase nor decrease in the county’s sales tax.
Special Purpose Local Option Sales Taxes — including the ESPLOST — can be used only for capital projects, such as new buildings, furniture or equipment.
Colquitt County School Superintendent Ben Wiggins presented the school district’s facilities plan to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority Wednesday, and the ESPLOST is a critical part of that plan.
The plan includes renovations at six elementary schools. That work will be funded by the school district, and the state will reimburse 40% of the cost, school district Chief Communications Officer Angela Hobby said by email Thursday. The remainder will be funded by ESPLOST.
The plan also includes major work at four sites that will be funded by ESPLOST, although the district expects some reimbursement for them too, in accordance with a state formula — about $1.7 million reimbursement on the total $23.6 million cost of all four projects.
If voters approve the five-year ESPLOST, the school district will sell bonds worth an estimated $31.5 million to fund those major projects and will repay the bonds with ESPLOST receipts.
The projects include:
• A new agricultural facility and canning plant across the road from Colquitt County High School. The ag facility will house animals for students who participate in livestock shows.
• Demolition of two buildings at Willie J. Williams Middle School and the building of a 16-classroom addition in the cleared area. Wiggins said the existing buildings are left over from the adjacent Moultrie High School, which closed in the 1970s. He said the architects discovered it would cost only a little bit more to demolish and replace them than to renovate them to a current standard. The demolition will also make way for a 201-space parking lot that officials hope will help alleviate congestion during student drop-off and pickup times.
• Addition of 16 classrooms at Colquitt County High School. Along with some existing classrooms, the new construction will house Colquitt County’s ninth grade, Wiggins said. Ninth graders are currently at C.A. Gray Junior High School, but moving them to CCHS is part of the facilities plan.
• Demolition of multiple buildings at C.A. Gray Junior High School. Most of the affected buildings were built in 1959 and others in 1982, Wiggins said. Removing the buildings will decrease the school’s capacity from 1,400 to 700, Wiggins said, which should help with traffic congestion in the neighborhood during drop-off and pickup times. That change in capacity would require moving the ninth grade to CCHS, however.
The ESPLOST will be the only question on the March 21 ballot. Early voting will start Feb. 27.
Hobby said projects at Willie J. Williams, the ag facility and CCHS would start as soon as possible depending on bids, contracts, etc. The demolition at C.A. Gray won’t be able to start until the new classrooms at CCHS are finished and the ninth graders moved to that campus.
