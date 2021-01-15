JACKSON, Miss. — On Jan. 12, the Sanderson Farms Championship presented a $1.45 million donation to Friends of Children’s Hospital, the fundraising arm for Batson Children’s Hospital, part of Children’s of Mississippi.
This year’s donation to Friends of Children’s Hospital will go towards completing the funding of the seven-story Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi, the state’s only children’s hospital.
Including 12 state-of-the-art surgical suites, 32 pediatric intensive care rooms, and 88 private neonatal intensive care rooms, the expansion more than doubled the square-footage of pediatric hospital space at UMMC. The Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower opened for patient care in November.
“We are truly grateful for the way our community, state leaders, sports icons, and celebrities came together like never before to support the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, and the Mississippi children who benefit from its proceeds,” said Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., CEO and Chairman of the Board. “While we weren’t able to gather in person for this year’s event, I look forward to the day when we can stand side-by-side again in celebration of this hospital and the amazing work done here.”
In addition to the contribution to Friends, the Sanderson Farms Championship donated $250,000 to other deserving Mississippi charities, resulting in a total charitable impact of $1.7 million across the state.
Since 2013, when Sanderson Farms, Inc. became the title sponsor of the event, the Sanderson Farms Championship has raised over $11.5 million for Friends of Children’s Hospital and other Mississippi charities.
