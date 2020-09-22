LAUREL, Miss. – Sanderson Farms, Inc. recently announced that Romika Wells has been named the director of organization development and training.
“Since joining Sanderson Farms, Romika has been a valuable asset to the company. She has held several positions during her tenure, all of which will serve her well as she enters into this new role,” said Lampkin Butts, Sanderson Farms president and COO. “At Sanderson Farms, we believe in promoting from within and feel she will be excellent in this position.”
Wells’ first job was at Sanderson Farms when she was just 16 years old.
“My mother worked at the Laurel processing plant and got my first job answering phones as a summer intern,” said Wells. “Mom worked for Sanderson Farms as an hourly employee from 1971 until 2013 – 42 years! She worked alongside both Joe Sanderson and Lampkin Butts, so I was able to see first-hand that this was a family-oriented place.”
Prior to this role, Wells held the positions of Advanced Trainee III and manager of training. In her new role, she will oversee the organization development, training and recruiting departments, assessing the cultural climate of the company and its employees, and instituting organizational changes in the areas of recruitment and training, as necessary.
“We are charged with implementing planned, systemic changes that positively impact our employees, which in turn leads to employee and company growth,” said Wells. “Through research and assessments, my department develops training on a number of topics, from leadership development to diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Before joining Sanderson Farms, Wells practiced law for six years in Birmingham, Ala. A native of Ellisville, Miss., Wells received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, a Master of Educational Leadership from the University of Alabama-Birmingham, and her Juris Doctorate from Mississippi College School of Law.
“The two most important days of your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why. I know my why! I love this company,” stated Wells. “It has been a part of me my entire life. I am thankful to have started my career here, and I look forward to ending my career here.”
