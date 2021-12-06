LAUREL, Miss. – Sanderson Farms, Inc. has been recognized by Newsweek magazine as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2022. This prestigious list is presented by Newsweek and Statista, Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The complete list of the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 different industry subcategories can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.
“We are honored to be recognized as a leading company in corporate responsibility, not only by Newsweek, but also by consumers nationwide,” said Joe F. Sanderson Jr., chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Sanderson Farms. “Our strong record of sustainability is another way we care for the community and the world around us,” said Sanderson.
The third annual list of America’s Most Responsible Companies was selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from CSR reports, sustainability reports and corporate citizenship reports, as well as an independent survey of over 11,000 United States residents, according to a press release from Sanderson Farms. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.
“Helping our communities succeed has been at the core of our corporate culture since Sanderson Farms was founded,” said Sanderson. “We have a responsibility to our investors, business partners, customers, employees and other constituents to operate responsibly and with total integrity.”
The press release said Sanderson Farms has met its responsibility to create long-term value for its shareholders for the last 75 years through a strategy of internal growth, conservative financial management and a relentless focus on operational efficiency.
“A key part of our strategic plan has always been an emphasis on our environmental and social responsibilities, and our commitment to constituents other than our shareholders,” the press release said.
