MOULTRIE, Ga. – A major Colquitt County industry, the Sanderson Farms poultry processing plant, took significant steps recently in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Top company officials held a conference call on April 2, and from that multiple media outlets reported more than 400 employees of the plant were sent home with pay and that the weekly production is going down to one million birds from 1.3 million.
On Sandersonfarms.com, the company says that plants in Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina and Georgia have the capacity to process more than 13.65 million chickens per week.
In a press release dated March 23, Sanderson Farms first reported an employee at the company’s McComb, Miss., processing plant tested positive for novel coronavirus. Since then, it is reported that 15 employees tested positive in all and 36 others were awaiting test results.
Sanderson Farms is based in Laurel, Miss. CEO Joe Sanderson spoke at the second quarter 2020 conference call on April 2. He said the Moultrie plant employs 1,500.
“We contacted all employees working in close contact with positive employees and asked them to also quarantine themselves at home until cleared for return to work by healthcare professionals with full pay,” he said. “As of (April 1), we have 204 employees under quarantine at home with pay because they have exhibited symptoms consistent with the virus.
“Of those quarantined since the start of this crisis, 152 are healthy and have returned to work. We have communicated with every employee at the locations to inform them of the steps we are taking and to answer their questions.
“In addition to these cases, we have 415 employees at our Moultrie, Georgia, facilities who live in Dougherty County, Georgia. That county has experienced a spike in positive results and as a result we have asked those employees to quarantine at home with pay for 14 days. We have no indication these employees aren’t healthy but have done this as a precaution and on the advice and counsel of the local health department officials.”
On a question of plant operations, Sanderson said, “Moultrie is going to certainly be challenged to operate as efficiently as before we sent those … people home … So what you’ll do in that plant is slow the lines down.
“Still my judgment is that Dougherty County is still going to be a hotbed. So my guess is we’re going to keep paying those people to stay away from the plant in Moultrie but we will have hired probably 200 people also. And there’ll be a training … We have the flexibility to slow the lines down and instead of running 1.3 million (birds) over the next four weeks we can run … a million. And we run a million a week and the birds won’t get too big. We can do that at Moultrie.”
“These are challenging and unprecedented times for all of us,” Sanderson said. “… I want to say how especially proud I am of the dedicated work and the perseverance of our employees, our contract producers, our customers, our vendors, the consumers who buy our products, and the communities in states in which we operate.”
Third-party cleaning specialists are used to sanitize every Sanderson Farms building every weekend, according to Sanderson. Sanderson said he himself works from home.
In a second release dated March 27, Sanderson Farms announced it would implement a temporary weekly attendance bonus for employees equivalent to $1 an hour for each hour worked from March 30 through Friday, June 26.
