MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Walkers and runners lined up behind Santa Claus's car on First Street at First Avenue Southeast Saturday evening to begin the annual Santa Stroll n' Roll.
The event, sponsored by the Moultrie Service League, raises money for the Colquitt County Arts Center.
The "fun run" lasted four laps around the Colquitt County Courthouse Square and involved scores of people, many of them pushing children in strollers.
