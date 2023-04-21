MOULTRIE, Ga. — The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that disaster loan assistance is available in response to a freeze that took place Dec. 23-26.
The Economic Injury Disaster Loans are working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes to meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster.
Loans are available in Colquitt County as well as the contiguous counties of Brooks, Cook, Mitchell, Thomas, Tift and Worth.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
The SBA announced the loans’ availability in an email Friday, approximately a week after it announced another disaster loan opportunity related to the freeze. The earlier announcement was based in Mitchell and Tift counties, but Colquitt County was included as a contiguous area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.