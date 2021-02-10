MOULTRIE, Ga. — Scams and frauds continue to abound among the incident reports from the Moultrie police and Colquitt County sheriff’s departments.
On Feb. 4, a man told a Colquitt County sheriff’s deputy that he’d received a check for almost $8,000 in the mail, along with a letter that said he’d been chosen as a winner. The letter said the man’s information had come from credit or debit cards that had been used frequently, but he told the deputy he hadn’t used a card in quite some time.
When the deputy tried to contact the company, his phone call was answered by a man with an accent who hung up as soon as the deputy said who he was and who he worked for.
On Feb. 6, a Moultrie woman told deputies she couldn’t find her debit card. She went digging into her bank account and found two cash app transfers of $25 each to people that she knows only through Facebook. She said she doesn’t know how those people were able to get her card or information to make the transfers.
On Feb. 8, a woman on Tallokas Circle told deputies she received an IRS Form 1099 in the mail saying she’d made $4,710 in 2020. The woman said she was retired and hadn’t worked since 2003.
Also on Feb. 8, a spokeswoman for CTV, 550 Industrial Blvd., reported that someone had ordered more than $34,000 worth of parts from Fenix Parts, including engines and transmissions for several different Honda automobiles, between Oct. 7 and Dec. 10. The parts were shipped to an address in Houston, Texas. All of those charges are now being disputed by the man’s credit card company.
On Feb. 9, a Moultrie woman told police she received a phone call the previous day from a man who identified himself as a representative of Apple. Over the course of a three-hour phone conversation, he tried to get the woman’s name, Social Security number, credit card number, address and date of birth — and succeeded in getting some of those — and also tried to get her to send him $509 through something called “moon pay.” She did not send any money.
When the woman started feeling that something wasn’t right, she hung up. She then called Apple Customer Service, and they told her that she was being scammed.
She called her bank to freeze her credit card and she made the police report in case any money or her identity were to be stolen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.