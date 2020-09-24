TIFTON, Ga. — A new student scholarship now being established at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will honor the memory of ABAC Professor of Art Donna Hatcher, who passed away at the age of 53 on Aug. 9.
“I believe this will be a fitting tribute to Donna for the many lives she touched while she was at ABAC,” ABAC Chief Development Officer Deidre Martin said. “Once we receive the necessary funding, the scholarship will be directed toward students from South Georgia who are enrolled in the ABAC Fine Arts program.”
Martin said contributions to support the establishment of the scholarship can be sent to the ABAC Foundation at Donna Hatcher Scholarship, ABAC 13, 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, Ga., 31793.
Born in Albany, Hatcher spent most of her life in Mitchell County where she graduated as the valedictorian at Westwood School in Camilla. She continued her education at the University of Georgia where she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Sculpture and Art History before earning her Master of Fine Arts degree in Art from Cornell University.
After opening her career in academics by teaching middle school students in Mitchell County, Hatcher began her tenure at ABAC 18 years ago. She taught courses in ceramics, woodworking, composition, painting, and photography.
For more information on the scholarship, interested persons can contact Martin at dmartin@abac.edu.
