MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Education signed off on the 2021 Back to School Plan in its meeting Tuesday night.
During the work session prior to the meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Irma Townsend presented the 2021-2022 Back to School Plan. It outlines some measures schools and parents will be responsible for in the coming year including identifying COVID symptoms, student seating recommendations, food service practices, visitation and hand sanitizing policies. The plan can be found on the school system’s website.
The plan also outlined the county’s face covering and COVID vaccine policy, which are both optional. It also states that visitation will be allowed but virtual conferencing is an alternative option.
Townsend also presented the board with an “anonymous alert” app that parents or students can use to anonymously provide pertinent information that they would not like to provide publicly, she said. She further stated that the student handbook, first week early dismal for elementary schools and quarantine information have not changed since last year.
Also during the work session Marni Kirkland, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, reported on the school’s distance learning program.
“Thirteen elementary students and 31 sixth through 12th graders have signed up for the distance learning program,” Kirkland reported.
The application deadline for the distance learning program was Tuesday but was first presented to the board during the June 28 BoE meeting.
Colquitt County Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Jones also reported on a needed amendment to the year’s budget citing an adjustment the budget’s overall income to correctly showcase the increase in personnel salary and hourly wage, according to his report.
Colquitt Regional Medical Center CEO Jim Matney was also recognized by the board for his hospital’s support of the REACH Scholarship program, which has given out $210,000 worth of scholarships since its 2017 inception, according to Matney’s report.
The regular session was opened with a recognition of the teachers and administration of Hamilton Elementary School for being named a 2020-2021 Reward School by the Georgia Department of Education.
“A Reward School is among the 5% of Title I schools in the state that is making the most progress in improving the performance of all students over the most recent two years on the statewide assessments,” according to a report provided by the Superintendent’s Office.
Items voted on by the board included the adoption of the Georgia School Board Association Strategic Plan, which includes a S.W.A.T. analysis that will be undertaken throughout the fall semester; the proposed budget amendment; and CTAE travel requests for the coming school year and an out-of-state travel request for Norman Park Elementary School for fourth and fifth graders to Washington, D.C. All items were accepted unanimously by the board.
Before the meeting was adjourned the board moved to an executive session to discuss personnel matters. The next regularly scheduled BoE meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.
