MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Education accepted the 2022 Fiscal Year Proposed Budget at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Colquitt County Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Jones gave a budget presentation prior to the meeting that outlined the county’s revenue, expenditures and profit. According to his report, the General Fund Budget revenue and expenditures should have a profit of $4.09 million at the end of the fiscal year.
The FY22 budget took effect July 1 and includes no tax increase. Included in the expenditures for the year is a state salary step increase; Teacher Retirement system increase from 19.06% to 19.81%; hourly wage increase for paraprofessionals, custodians and “local teacher schedule”; a 403B annuity employer contribution and a professional attendance incentive up to $1,000 per person, according to Jones.
The board voted to accept the proposed budget unanimously during the regular meeting.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, the CCBoE spoke with representatives from the Georgia State Boards Association via Zoom. The GSBA spoke about conducting a “SWOT” analysis of Colquitt County. SWOT means Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats, according to the GSBA Strategic Planning Service Representative Steve Barker.
Beginning in August and continuing throughout the following months, the GSBA will be sending out various analyses both internally from the board and from the community as a whole to gauge the “strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in Colquitt County,” said Barker.
In other action taken by the board, final dates were presented for the work session meetings schedule that will begin at the July.
Board members reaccepted a data collection and retrieval plan following the event of a disaster. The plan was originally adopted in July of 2008 and must be reviewed annually according to the board’s policy, which was provided by the Office of the Superintendent.
They also accepted a landscaping service contract from Charles Lawn Care of Moultrie. The company will be responsible for “basic lawn care, shrubbery and other services,” according to Director of Facilities Rick Gehle. The contract was approved at $70,200 per year.
Gehle also recommended the acceptance of a contract provided by Advanced Athletic Surfaces to repair structural cracks on the tennis courts at Packer Park. The board accepted a $34,200 lump sum contract from Advanced Athletic Surfaces, which guarantees “all work to be free from cracks returning to the applied areas for five years,” according to the memo provided to the board by Gehle.
The board also accepted a new tire bid recap at a total cost of $271 from Southeastern Commercial Tires and the purchase of Frontline Human Capital Management.
“It’s an easy-to-use way for our applicants to have everything done digitally. They can do their paperwork, look over contracts and sign everything electronically,” Superintendent Ben Wiggins stated to the board. The cost of Frontline is a $33,032.42 implementation fee and a $16,000 renewal fee, according to Wiggins.
In final action, the board moved to an executive session where they discussed personnel matters. These matters pertained to the leave of absences and resignations from certified and classified employees throughout the county.
