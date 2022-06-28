MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County School District’s Board of Education approved a new strategic plan Monday night.
Dr. Marni Kirkland, the CCSD assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, presented the strategic plan during the work session.
“The goal of a strategic plan is that all stakeholders know what we're doing and how we're improving,” Kirkland said.
The plan has five goal areas including:
- Student Growth, Achievement, & Success.
- Stakeholder Communication & Engagement.
- Positive, Healthy, and Safe Culture & Climate.
- Organizational & Operational Effectiveness.
- Quality Workforce.
Each goal area is assigned to an assistant superintendent and chief officers. They each have specific goals to achieve that will help show district improvement, according to Kirkland.
The plan is in accordance with the Georgia School Board Association and will be effective for the next five years until 2028.
Kirkland explained that the approved plan is not set in stone until she receives some additional data – from which she will then update the performance goal.
She said the performance goal is constantly changing. When an update occurs, everyone will be notified.
Board member Trudie Hill of District 1 asked Kirkland if there was an established timeline to review the goals to determine their completion status.
Kirkland clarified that although some data is checked yearly or annually, the strategic planning process requires them to choose when it is appropriate to check the data, and each department has a deadline. The departments can choose either a monthly or quarterly deadline.
She also presented the board with updates on policies, regulations and procedures.
This includes a regulation that establishes the “Parents’ Bill of Rights.” These are the rights that parents within the district can exercise.
The updated policies also include an “Unstructured Break Time” policy which creates break time for all students outside the classroom.
The “Unstructured Break Time” policy is separate from the established recess rule. The policy clarifies that a student’s break time should not be withheld due to behavior, Kirkland added.
Another updated policy is the “Divisive Concepts Complaint Resolution Process” which allows a teacher, parent or student to file a complaint if they experience or encounter a divisive concept.
Kirkland said a list of state-defined divisive concepts within the policy explains what can be reported.
She also explained the “Material Harmful to Minors Complaint Resolution Process” policy. It is similar to the previous “Divisive Concepts Complaint Resolution Process” policy, but it clarifies how a parent can report when they see or hear about content in the classroom that may be harmful to minors.
The policies will be available for review until July 25.
There was also a change to the graduation requirements announced at the BOE meeting.
The minimum state graduation requirement is for a student to acquire 23 credit hours. When there is an added requirement, it must be thoroughly communicated to parents, according to Kirkland.
Starting with the class of 2026 – rising ninth-grade students – will be required to obtain 24 credit hours to graduate.
Students must also complete a pathway.
“[The pathway] will give them a good first step out the door in a career, or an interest that they might find that will lead to the rest of their life,” Kirkland said.
The graduation requirement policy update will be added to the handbook, and there will be consistent meetings with parents, officials said.
Other actions
During the regular session, the board approved the May 2022 financials, the final budget and the salary schedule for the 2023 Fiscal Year. CCSD Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Jones presented the financials to the board during the work session.
Chief Communications Officer Angela Hobby discussed the new look of the CCSD website. She said updates to all school websites will be visible starting July 18. The websites will be more user-friendly on mobile phones.
Hobby said they are also working on a “parent app” that will potentially be available in the fall. The app will allow parents to select their communication preferences whether it is through email or the app.
There will also be enhanced branding for the schools.
The schools' logos will slightly change to bring a commonality to the school district's brand, Hobby explained.
“We're not changing the Packer hogs, [and] we’re not taking the gold away or anything like that,” Hobby said during the work session. “We're just going to firm it up and make the district as a whole look like a district that's all working together.”
The Colquitt County High School’s in-state blanket travel request was approved for the 2022 to 2023 school year.
The board also approved the CCHS 50th Regiment Universal Studios parade performance.
The local school board governance annual training report for the 2021 to 2022 school year was also approved.
Superintendent Ben Wiggins updated the board on the 20-day attendance report and the school nutrition reports.
“We've still got some lagging effects of COVID, and that's one thing that all school districts across the state and country are working on,” Wiggins said. “We've got to get our students and everybody back locally, in the state and the country used to coming back and forth for seven days.”
Before Chairman Robby Pitts moved the meeting into executive session, Board Member Patricia Anderson of District 5 suggested the board to add metal detectors to doors at each school and ensure that all doors of the school are locked for the protection of the students.
All motions were approved 5-0. Board Member Jon Schwalls of District 2 was absent from the meeting.
The next regularly scheduled BoE meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on July 25.
