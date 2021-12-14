MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Education approved a retention bonus for all county employees.
During the Board’s Monday night work session, Colquitt County School District Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Jones recommended to the board they approve the supplement. The board approved it unanimously during the regular session.
The retention supplement was originally part of the school’s CARES Act fund description, according to Jones.
“When we were submitting our CARES Act funding approval, part of that funding stipulated we make use of the funds in a way to help encourage new people to come and keep current employees here,” Jones told the board during his work session presentation.
All full-time employees who have been “employed this year” will be receiving a $1,000 supplement while part-time employees will be receiving a $500 supplement, Jones said in an interview following the meeting.
The supplements will be distributed in December paychecks for all qualifying employees, according to Jones.
The board also heard a presentation from Eric Hansen of Harman-Astor Investment Consulting. HAIG will be taking over the school system’s retirement plan. The board voted for HAIC to take over employee retirements during their Nov. 15 meeting. Hansen was asked to present at the board to answer questions the employees of the CCSD had raised, according to Chief Communications Officer Angela Hobby.
Hansen stated that starting in January, members of HAIC will come to each school in the district to “sit down” with all stakeholders.
“We are going to go school by school and sit down with teachers, administrators or anybody else we need to, to make this transition as smooth as possible,” Hansen told the board during his presentation.
HAIC will officially take over the district’s retirement and wealth management services in January, according to Hobby.
Before both the work and regular session, Board Chairman Robby Pitts asked all in attendance for a moment of silence in memory of the Saturday family. Randy, Carol and David Saturday lost their lives Dec. 11 in a single vehicle accident on Highway 133 near Doerun. Brothers Randy and David taught in schools throughout Colquitt County and Randy’s wife, Carol, served as a payroll supervisor with the CCBoE for 36 years, Pitts told The Observer in an interview following the meeting.
“This town, this board, this country, this world was made darker Saturday,” Pitts said preceding the moment of silence during the regular session. “We have lost three great public servants and three great people. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of the Saturday family.”
In other actions taken by the board, the school calendars for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years were approved. The board meeting dates were also approved for January 2022 through December 2022. Board member Kevin Sumner put forward a motion to move the work session start times from 6 p.m. back to 5:30 p.m. This change was made earlier in the year to move the work session to 6 but Sumner stated they frequently “run over their time” and should be changed back.
The school board also approved the following field trips:
- Colquitt County High School Academic Decathlon Team, February 2022.
- Cox Elementary Mission San Luis, Tallahassee, Fla., January 2022.
- Cox Elementary School GA Studies Tour.
- Cox Elementary School, Wakulla Springs, Fla., April 2022.
- Williams Middle School Sixth Grade Science, Tallahassee, Fla.
The school also heard a discussion from Dorothy McCranie, who voiced concerns regarding the pending block schedule that CCHS plans to implement next school year. She also asked when a decision would officially be made.
“I didn’t see it on your agenda tonight. Are you voting on it tonight? When will you vote on it?” McCranie asked the board.
“There is no vote tonight,” replied Superintendent Ben Wiggins.
According to Hobby, the decision to change the schedule lies with the CCHS administration and does not need to be voted on by the board.
“The high school is officially moving forward with block scheduling for next year,” Hobby said in an interview after the meeting.
The first board meeting of 2022 will take place Jan. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.