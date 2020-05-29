MOULTRIE, Ga. – Allen Dalton ise running against the incumbent candidate Mary Beth Watson for the District 3 School Board seat during the General Primary Elections on June 9.
Dalton is currently the director of transportation and logistics at Southern Valley Fruit and Vegetable. His wife, Miranda, works in the nuclear cardiology department of Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
“My wife and I, along with our two children, graduated from Colquitt County High School,” Dalton said. “We are very proud to call Moultrie and Colquitt County our home. Our children are both in college, and I pray everyday they will soon graduate.
“Although I don’t have many accolades to list, nor do I have a degree that entitles me to be your next school board representative, I am however, like many of you, a concerned citizen,” said Dalton.
Dalton listed the important issues that are shaping his campaign:
“Discipline and structure must be restored in our schools,” he said. “The parents/children of our schools must understand that the Colquitt County School System is an institution of higher learning. Policies must be rewritten, followed and enforced. The educators/teachers must be given the ability to teach. They should not have to deal with unruly students disrupting the class. Our halls, lunchrooms, gyms and playgrounds should be safe for all students and teachers.”
“Academics, curriculum, and technology are all main priorities on my educational platform,” he continued. “We must challenge the children and young adults of our school system. We must prepare them for college, technical degrees, or whatever they choose as their next step in life. These children are the future leaders of this community and they deserve the best education possible. We must provide our educators and children with the proper technology and tools to educate and learn in any environment.
“We must always be prepared! Simply stated, this system failed the children of Colquitt County during this pandemic,” said Dalton.
Teacher recruitment and retention will also be a big focus if he’s elected, he said.
“The teachers of Colquitt County are beyond frustrated,” he said. “Their voice has been heard by our community. They want change! I encourage everyone to talk to our teachers. It should help you understand the struggles they deal with every day.”
He said those struggles include not feeling safe and feeling they have no support from the administration.
“Many are afraid of losing their job if they voice their opinions and this should never be tolerated,” he said.
Class sizes should be evaluated, he said, and he wants to develop advisory committees for each grade including teachers and parents.
“This will enable sound, informed decisions to be made that will help both teachers and students flourish,” said Dalton.
