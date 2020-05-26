MOULTRIE [mdash]Mrs. Terah Miller Graham, 38 departed this life on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Phoebe Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia. A Private Graveside Service will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Chapel at Pinecrest. Visitation will be held 9:00-10:00 AM at the gravesid…