MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Chief Magistrate J.J. McMillan swears in Colquitt County Board of Education members, from left, Mary Beth Watson, Jon Schwalls, and Kevin Sumner.
All won their seats during a non-partisan election in June but took office earlier this month. Schwalls ran unopposed to garner the seat for District 2 previously held by Dede Megahee-Hall. Watson has served on the Colquitt County Board of Education since 2013. Despite opposition, she won re-election in District 3. Sumner has served on the Colquitt County Board of Education since 2013. He ran unopposed in District 6.
