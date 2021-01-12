MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Board of Education named a single finalist for its position of school superintendent Monday evening.
Ben Wiggins, a Colquitt County native, was the only one of 34 candidates to make the finalist stage, according to the Colquitt County Board of Education, although several of the candidates were interviewed.
The board will take official action on appointing the superintendent following a 14-day period, the school system said in a press release. Wiggins’ application may be reviewed at the Colquitt County Board of Education office, 710 Lane St. in Moultrie.
Current Superintendent Doug Howell announced last June that he would retire effective June 30, 2021. The board has been looking for his replacement since then.
Wiggins graduated from Colquitt County High School then earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Samford University. He played quarterback on both schools’ football teams, and he was named to the Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame in 2009. After Samford, he received a master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Montevallo and an education specialist degree from the University of Georgia and Albany State University.
Wiggins began as a teacher at Colquitt County High School in 1996, the year after he received his master’s degree. He served at the school for 13 years, including as an assistant principal.
He left CCHS when he was named principal at Pelham High School in 2009, then became principal at Oconee County High School in Watkinsville in 2014. He returned to South Georgia in January 2020 as superintendent of the Thomasville City School System, the position he held when the Colquitt County superintendent’s post became available.
Wiggins was president of the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders, 2018-19; president of the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals, 2016-17; and a member of the Boards of Directors of both of those organizations and the GASSP Executive Committee. He has been a board member of the Southwest Georgia RESA Board of Control, the Marguerite Neel Williams Boys and Girls Club of Thomasville and Archbold Live Better as well as participating in other civic groups in Thomasville and Watkinsville.
In response to questions on his application, Wiggins emphasized the need to communicate effectively with stakeholders, including not only students, teachers and parents but also local business leaders.
“As superintendent [at Thomasville City Schools] I have formed advisory councils that meet regularly to ensure I gain insight and understanding from each group of stakeholders,” he said.
