MOULTRIE, Ga. – In the next major step towards finding the new superintendent of the Colquitt County School System, the county Board of Education received the names and details of 33 applicants at a special called session Tuesday afternoon.
No action was expected at this meeting, said current Superintendent Doug Howell, who himself exited the meeting room once the board voted to enter executive session.
Bill Sampson represented the Georgia School Boards Association, which collected the applications after Howell announced his retirement, which will take place after the 2020-21 school year. Applications were accepted through Oct. 25. Sampson often represents South Georgia in board development, strategic planning and superintendent searches.
Sampson said the identities of the applicants will remain secret until the board names its finalists. At that time, Sampson said the finalists’ applications will be made available to the public.
