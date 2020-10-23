MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School System is seeking the public’s input as it looks for a new school superintendent.
Superintendent Doug Howell announced June 22 that he would retire June 30, 2021. He was named interim superintendent in July 2016 and took the job on a permanent basis about six weeks later.
The Colquitt County Board of Education quickly contracted with the Georgia School Boards Association to seek out candidates for Howell’s successor. The GSBA will vet the candidates and the Colquitt County board expects to select the person they hire from among the GSBA’s list.
The school board set some minimum requirements to help the GSBA frame the advertisement for the position, but the survey is a way to gauge what qualifications the community thinks should be given greater weight.
The survey is available in English at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/yjnfx6v and in Spanish at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CQSVGWB.
It includes six questions, five of which are multiple choice, although most of them include an “Other” response where the respondent can type their own answer:
1. Below is a list of positions that superintendent candidates may have held in the past. Although all are valuable, which prior positions do you think would prove most valuable for your next superintendent?
2. In light of the District’s current strengths and areas for growth, which skills do you believe are most important for your superintendent to possess?
3. In light of the District’s current strengths and areas for growth, which personal traits do you believe your superintendent should possess?
4. In choosing the Superintendent, which path do you think the School Board should take?
5. Do you have any general comments to add that will help in the board’s selection of the next superintendent?
6. Please indicate your stakeholder status and select all that apply.
A survey like this is common as school boards seek superintendent candidates. A similar survey was posted in April 2016 while the board was seeking candidates for the position that was later offered to Howell.
