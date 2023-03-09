MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County School District recently announced the district competition winners for the Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition.
The district winners will advance to the Regional Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition. The purpose of the Young Georgia Authors (YGA) writing competition is to encourage students to develop an enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics, according to a press release from the school district.
This prestigious competition has engaged Georgia students for over two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K-12. The competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors (GLAS) and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.
R.B. Wright Elementary School
- Amelia Grace Harrison, Kindergarten, "Rane Boe Car."
Hamilton Elementary School
- Theron Strickland, First grade, "The Two Bears."
- Jaxon Farmer, Second grade, "The Hayride."
GEAR Center
- Brooklyn Nowland, Third grade, "The Story of Aiyana."
- Alyssa Robinson, Fifth grade, "A World in a Boot."
Sunset Elementary School
- Nathan Grady Handfield, Fourth grade, "My Volcano Turtle Pet/"
Willie J. Williams Middle School
- Shayla Giang, Sixth grade, "Let’s Talk About Representation."
- Justese Walker, Seventh grade, "New Life, Who Dis?"
C.A. Gray Junior High School
- Karmah Massey, Eighth grade, "The Day My World Stopped."
- Alana Keigans, Ninth grade, "Inspiration."
Colquitt County High School
- Cotton Nicholson, Tenth grade, "New Horizons."
- Kelsi Ruzzo, Eleventh grade, "Black History Month Feature: Roxane Gay."
Please visit www.colquitt.k12.ga.us for more information about the Colquitt County School District.
