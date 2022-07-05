MOULTRIE, Ga. – During the 2021 legislative session, the Georgia General Assembly passed the Dexter Mosely Act (Senate Bill 42). This legislation authorizes home study students in grades 6-12 to participate in extracurricular and interscholastic activities in the student’s resident public school system, requiring specific notification and course enrollment provisions.
Colquitt County School District will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14, in the Board of Education Board Room for families of students who are homeschooled.
Allen Edwards, the director of secondary education for the school district, will conduct the meeting and review the Act’s requirements for the 2022-2023 School Year. Interested families are encouraged to attend.
For additional information, please visit https://www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/families/centralized-enrollment/index or contact Edwards at allen.edwards@colquitt.k12.ga.us.
