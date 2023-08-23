MOULTRIE – Colquitt County School District officials say students are approaching pre-pandemic levels after reviewing results from the Georgia Department of Education Milestones tests that students took last year.
According to the Georgia Department of Education, the Georgia Milestones is a summative assessment program. The test provides students with critical information about their achievement and readiness for the next grade or course.
“I can't say this enough, when you don't see an indication of summer slide in almost all your grades, it's a good year. It means last year since last August, everything we did, [caused students to] really retain and improve their reading levels,” Dr. Marni Kirkland, the CCSD assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said.
The summer slide Kirkland referred to is when students return to school after the summer break with a minor loss in some knowledge they gained the previous academic year.
The Milestone End of Grade assessments were administered to students in grades three through eight. Last year, only one grade met the officials' targeted outcome. Now, four grades – third through sixth – have shown improvement, she said.
In the 2021-2022 academic year, about 43.3% of third graders tested below the reading grade level, while 56.7% of third-graders either exceeded or met the grade level required Lexile score.
The percentage of third-graders testing below the reading level in the 2022-2023 year has decreased to 39.9%. Almost 60% of students surpassed the requirement.
Kirkland deems the school district's newly implemented reading curriculum — myView Literacy, myPerspectives and SpringBoard — for the improvement. The district is in year two of adopting the materials and will begin focusing on writing application skills within the schools.
“Those results indicate that it's not just something that happened at the end of the year or one test, they went deeper into the standards which are required by the state, and they learned more. It has to do with the quality of the things you put in for the kids too, the quality of the materials, and teaching it in the right order in the right sequence to when they're ready,” she explained.
In 2023, 706 eighth-grade students completed the Milestones reading test, she said, 4.9% of those students surpassed the 2018 pre-pandemic percentage of students scoring at or above the 1010 Lexile score.
“Those nine months of instruction were very targeted to what the kids needed to learn how to read. Their whole goal is literacy. It's our district goal. It's our strategic planning goal, which means it's our five-year goal. It's our yearly goal,” Kirkland explained.
While the eighth-graders initially showed improvement in science and math categories during the 2021-2022 testing period, their scores are slowly dwindling in the same categories this year.
About 6.5% fewer eighth graders ranked as a developing science learner and above, and approximately 8.3% fewer students ranked as a proficient learner and above than the 2021-2022 testing period.
The eighth-graders who were tested for the 2022-2023 school year were fourth graders when the school was shut down for COVID-19, according to Kirkland.
She explained that the district’s educators are in the selection process for adopting a new math curriculum. The teachers will compare two different curriculum products for the first semester of this school term and select one in the spring semester that will be implemented in the Fall 2024 school year along with the Georgia Department of Education’s new math instruction standards.
The district continued with its Camp Impossible during the summer break to help “fill in the gap” that the COVID-19 pandemic caused. Approximately 140 to 150 students in kindergarten through 2nd grade attended in June.
“Students are provided opportunities to improve their literacy skills through intense, personalized reading intervention programs that build early foundational reading skills. The goal of the program is to increase the number of students reading on grade level in 3rd grade. Students are invited to return each summer to build their literacy talents,” Kirkland said in an email Tuesday morning. “Since the program began in the summer of 2022, the number of 3rd grade students scoring at the lowest level on Georgia Milestone End of Grade assessment in reading each spring has decreased 14.3%.”
