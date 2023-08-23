What can parents do to help improve their child's learning?

During the interview, Kirkland acknowledged that parents of children enrolled within the Colquitt County School District are highly interested and want to be active in their student’s education.

Here are some tips that could assist in improving your child’s academic experience.

Make attendance a priority for early education students

In pre-K and kindergarten, children are learning how school works. To ensure that they receive the most of their instruction, such as learning letters, gaining phonemic awareness and learning phonics, students need to be in class.

Participate in the The Basics Literacy Program

“The Basics” is a literacy program that focuses on five principles that anyone who engages children can use to help kickstart the child’s development and learning process beginning at birth to the age of 5. To learn how you can become active in The Basics Colquitt County, please email basicsofCC@gmail.com or visit www.thebasicscolquitt.org/.

Help increase reading stamina

Kirkland said the stamina to read is a lagging characteristic of the COVID-19 pandemic. If students couldn't read materials on a screen or the screen wouldn't read it to them, then they lost a lot of confidence in long term reading. According to Scholastic, a parent can help their child get used to reading for longer periods by starting independent reading time with a read-aloud and then handing it off to the child to finish.