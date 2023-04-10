MOULTRIE, Ga. – Whether your family consists of one child or more, the Colquitt County School District’s upcoming Camp Connections and Summer Fun Expo will inform you of all the opportunities available for them this summer.
The district’s first-ever Camp Connections and Summer Fun Expo will be held April 20 at Southern Regional Technical College's Moultrie Campus from 3 to 6 p.m. Community organizations will gather to offer a one-stop shop for families to learn about and sign up for summer camps and activities.
Families can visit booths showcasing day camps, weeklong camps, short classes, or activities under one roof, the release said.
“Summer is a great time to go on an adventure, meet new friends, and do something you've never done before," the release said. "Unique summer opportunities for kids of all ages are available in our community. We want to make sure every family gets a chance to sign up for something new and exciting. That's why we are hosting the first-ever Camp Connections and Summer Fun Expo."
Organizations such as the YMCA, Boys & Girls Club, 4-H, the Arts Center, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Recreation Authority and more will be ready to sign kids and teens up for summer fun. The summer activities will be available for children from kindergarten through high school age.
“There will be opportunities for teens to sign up for camps like cybersecurity, martial arts, or theatre, as well as driver's education and volunteer options. Families who attend the Expo may even win discounted registration fees, a family pass to the Parks and Recreations Aquatic Centers, or free lessons from Bautista's Martial Arts,” the release said.
For more information and a full list of summer opportunities, please visit https://www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/families/summer-camps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.