MOULTRIE, Ga. – More than 100 parents with limited English skills participated earlier this year in English-language classes courtesy of the Colquitt County School District.
The district’s ESOL program — English for Speakers of Other Languages — offered free beginner and intermediate English classes for parents from February to May.
The program was initially scheduled for two months but the response was so great that it was extended through May, according to a press release from the school district.
Parents attended evening classes to learn strategies to practice their English successfully. They learned to communicate more effectively in situational settings such as parent-teacher conferences, healthcare visits and general conversations, the press release said.
Amanda Grobe, an eighth and ninth grade ESOL teacher at C.A. Gray Junior High, said, “Our goal was to offer positive educational experiences that further enhance English skills and communication for parents and their children.”
Children could attend classes with their parents. They were able to work on their English skills and other academic areas.
The district is planning to offer another eight-week course beginning in August.
For more information on the ESOL program, please contact Todd Hall at todd.hall@colquitt.k12.ga.us or call 229-890-6200.
