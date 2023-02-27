MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County School District is the latest recipient of a large shipment of Lysol Wipes from Frontline Impact Project.
The donation is valued at $142,500 and contains 40,000 packs of wipes. Frontline Impact has been providing these wipes to schools as part of the efforts to assist with slowing the spread of COVID and other viruses, according to the district’s press release Monday.
Lynn Cooper, a nurse at Doerun Elementary School, initially found the project and introduced it to the district’s school nurse coordinator.
“We’re always looking for ways to keep our students, staff and schools healthy,” Cooper told The Observer Monday morning.
She added that the hefty donation will help the district and teachers save funds on sanitation supplies while also keeping the students present in school.
School Nurse Coordinator Suzanne Sumner agreed saying, “Flu, strep throat, COVID, and stomach viruses are more prevalent during this time of year, and it is always useful to have disinfectant wipes to help prevent the spread of illnesses. These Lysol wipes will be beneficial to all staff, including teachers, school nurses, school nutrition staff, and bus drivers, to assist with the cleaning and sanitizing surfaces that students come in contact with daily.”
According to the organization’s website, Frontline Impact Project was started in 2020 to honor the work of frontline workers during the high of the COVID-19 Pandemic and to meet the needs of individuals working on the frontlines of humanitarian challenges, natural disasters, and other significant events.
The organization is a central location for matching specific needs with donors willing to contribute. For more information visit https://frontlineimpact.org.
