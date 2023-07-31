MOULTRIE – With the start of the academic school year approaching, an education staffing service is looking to employ support staff throughout the Colquitt County School District campuses.
ESS, an education staffing service, was founded in 2000 and joined the Colquitt County School District in 2019, according to Glenda Brady, the central Southwest Georgia Area manager for ESS.
“We hire their substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, bus monitors and cafeteria staff. We offer substitute options in all those positions and permanent,” she said in an interview Friday morning.
With the summer break winding down and the start of the 2023-24 academic year approaching next week, Brady and Kristy Swain, hiring coordinator, are working to recruit more applicants.
All interested applicants must have a high school diploma, a clear background check, two forms of identification and proof of education. The employee will undergo a one-day training session once hired.
“There’s a system that district employees have access to to put in their absences. Our subs have access to that system to put up (shifts). They only have to do four days a month so four days minimum but we can put them somewhere everyday. It just might not be at the same school or for the same teacher everyday,” Brady said.
Consistency with attendance is a major quality that Brady and Swain are looking for in new hires. That quality could be beneficial when the district seeks applicants for more permanent positions throughout the year.
An example, Brady provided, was that ESS does not offer permanent positions for teachers and they must be hired directly through the CCSD. Having a good experience with ESS and having more additional testing, the district could hire a substitute based on time with ESS.
The Observer received an anonymous complaint in April that criticized the pay rates for substitutes in the Colquitt County School District. The pay rates for substitutes have slightly increased in Fiscal Year 2024 documents.
Substitutes work in five main areas: instructional personnel, nurses, paraprofessionals, custodians or bus drivers. Their pay scales vary by daily or hourly rates and are determined by how long the person will fill the position.
As of July, substitute teachers with a high school diploma and with less than two years of college receive a minimum pay of $65 per day or $7.50 per hour, which is a $5 difference from the previous fiscal year pay scale.
Substitute teachers with a bachelor’s degree or certification received a $2 pay increase. Certified substitute teacher’s hourly rate showed a 25-cent increase.
“Our pay rates for substitutes are $65 up to $80 per day depending on their education. The permanent positions are no less than $90.21 a day, which is also based on their education and past work experience,” Brady said. “If the board ever approves a bonus, they (permanent staff) still get that. If they approve it for the subs, the subs get it too.”
Substitute paraprofessionals and custodians are paid the same as substitute teachers: $62 per day or $7.50 per hour. A paraprofessional who serves as a substitute teacher is paid their regular hourly rate, according to school district documents.
Substitute bus drivers also receive a $5 increase. Drivers will receive $35 per route; morning pick-up and afternoon drop-off are counted as separate routes, so they’d also be paid $70 per day if they run both routes.
Nurse substitutes pay will continue to receive $70 daily or $8.75 per hour.
Employees can receive dental, health, life and vision insurance coverage after being employed for 90 days. Their 401(k) will begin after being employed for one year. ESS does not provide teacher retirement.
Brady and Swain typically seek more hires around Christmas break, the beginning of January and in May. ESS information will be dispersed and informational tables will be set at the district's remaining open houses on Monday, July 31.
For more information about ESS or opening, contact Glenda Brady at (229) 890-6200 ext. 10200, email GBrady@ESS.com or Kristy Swain at (229) 429-9902 or email KSwain@ess.com. Applicant can also visit the ESS website.
