MOULTRIE, Ga – An exciting opportunity for rising kindergarten through sixth-grade students is coming to Moultrie this summer. In partnership with the National Inventors Hall of Fame, Colquitt County School District will offer Camp Invention June 13-17 at Colquitt County High. 

The weeklong camp provides children the opportunity to explore science, technology, engineering, and more in various activities each day, according to a press release from the school district. 

The young inventors will get to:

• Dive into cutting-edge ocean research as they adopt their robotic fish, design and patent aquatic plants, and take their fish friend home in a mini tank.

• Discover space exploration technology when they create Spacepacks and AstroArm devices, mine an asteroid, and observe erupting ice volcanoes.

• Combine science and art to build their own robotic artist, engage in design thinking, make spin art and learn how inventions can change the way people create.

• Experiment with the fun of physics, engineering, and gaming as they design, build, and test their own mega marble arcades.

Camp Invention will be June 13-17, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the cost is $245 per child. Registration is open, and availability is limited. For an additional $80, camp participants can stay for an extended day experience that begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m. Visit invent.org/mylocalcamp or call 800-968-4332 to secure your child’s spot.

There is also an opportunity for older children to earn community service hours and experience as camp leaders. Rising seventh through ninth-grade students can be leadership interns at  Camp Invention. Rising 10th through 12th-grade students can be leadership students. Students interested in the leadership opportunity will still need to register.  

For more information, please visit https://www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/families/summer-camps or contact Beth Miller at beth.miller@colquitt.k12.ga.us

 

