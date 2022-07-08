MOULTRIE, Ga. — The 2022-2023 Open House schedule for the Colquitt County School District has been set.
"We are looking forward to welcoming our students and families to open house on each of our campuses,” Superintendent Ben Wiggins said. “We encourage all families to attend Open House as many new and great things are planned for this coming school year."
Colquitt County High School will hold open house for 10th grade students 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 28.
All other grades will hold open house on Monday, Aug. 1:
• All Elementary Schools (pre-K - 5th grade), 5-7 p.m.
• Willie J. Williams Middle School (6th and 7th grade), 3-6 p.m.
• C. A. Gray Junior High School (8th and 9th grade), 3-6 p.m.
• CCHS (11th and 12th grade), 4-6:00 p.m.
• Achievement Center (all grades), 5-7 p.m.
• GEAR (all grades), 4-7 p.m.
Students start school on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
“We want to make families aware of new start and end times for the school day at each school, as well as the addition of the Packer Telehealth program at all elementary schools this year,” Chief Communications Officer Angela Hobby said in a press release. Details on each can be found at https://www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/families/2022-2023-school-information.
While students are not required to buy school supplies, many parents want to purchase some items. If parents choose to purchase, the recommended items include:
• Pencils and/or simple ballpoint pens (black ink).
• Pencil/pen pouch.
• Notebook paper.
• Pocket folders.
• Some type of 3-ring binder (grades 3-12)
If a student disregards reasonable care and use of school supplies provided by the school system, the student's guardian will be notified, and all school supplies for the remainder of the school year shall be the guardian's responsibility, the school system’s press release said.
Families are encouraged to attend Open House to meet their children’s teachers. Transportation officials will be on hand at all schools to assist with bus routes.
Colquitt County School District is a part of the Community Eligibility Provision; therefore, all student meals at all school sites will be available at no charge, the school press release said.
Refer to https://www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/families/2022-2023-school-information for a list of resources to help families and students start the school year off strong, Hobby said.
