MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School System announced Tuesday that pre-kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year will take place Feb. 9-12, 2021. The hours are still to be determined.
Parents or legal guardians will be able to register their children for pre-K at the Colquitt County Board of Education office, 1800 Park Ave. Children must be 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2021, to be eligible.
Parents/guardians will need to bring a driver’s license or other state-issued identification to prove who they are. They’ll also need to bring the following:
• The child’s birth certificate.
• Proof of local residency. One of the following documents in the parent or legal guardian’s name: A current utility bill, a current mortgage statement or lease agreement, or a current property tax statement. If none of those are in the parent/guardian’s name, the person on the bill must complete an Affidavit of Residency.
• Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental and Nutrition Screening (Form 3300) for the child or an appointment card.
• The child’s current Certificate of Immunization (Form 3231).
• A copy of the child’s Social Security card.
• If applicable, the parent should also bring proof of eligibility for Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), SSI and/or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
The school system said it would provide more details as it receives COVID-specific guidance from the governor’s office and the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
If you have questions or need assistance obtaining the necessary documents, please call (229) 890-6194.
