MOULTRIE – Colquitt County Board of Education members approved a proposed tentative budget for the upcoming academic year on Monday evening. It includes a significant increase in spending, but most of that increase will be covered by an increase in state funding.
Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Jones presented the 2024 fiscal year proposed budget to the board during the work session. The board members had conducted a budget retreat in early May.
The board will hold a final vote on the budget, probably next month.
According to Jones' report, the FY24 tentative budget is $109,442,720. The current fiscal year’s budget was $92,457,342. Jones pointed to changes in healthcare costs and pay increases for both certified and non-certified personnel for the $17 million increase.
Both increases were created by state legislation. In addition to the $17 million increase in spending, the school district's budget includes an expected $13 million increase in state funding.
“We had an increase in healthcare costs," Jones told the board. "As you know the per-employee annual rate that the board pays for someone taking out health insurance is $11,340. It is going to increase to $18,960.”
The health insurance cost has already increased for certified personnel in January. The increased amount only affects the portion that the school district pays for the healthcare plans. It does not affect the employees' financial obligations.
“Our non-certified employees, the state was gracious enough to phase that in for us," Jones said. "Instead of the whole $7,620 increase in one year, the DOE [Department of Education] has phased it in to where we will have an increase for each non-certified staff member of $3,000 in FY 24, $3,000 in FY 25 and $1,620 in FY26.”
The gradual phases over the next three consecutive years will allow the board to plan and ensure they can cover the increased healthcare cost, he said.
Jones said the healthcare increase accounted for over $5.5 million.
A salary scale adjustment for both certified and non-certified employees also contributed to the 2024 fiscal year proposed total budget increase. The certified salary scale adjustment was spearheaded by Gov. Brian Kemp and accounts for about $1.6 million in the total budget.
“He did update the salary schedule by $2,000, so every certified person should receive a $2,000 raise. Right from the start, he increased the paraprofessional salary amount by $2,000,” Jones said.
The state mandated the district to increase bus drivers and nurses' salaries by 5%, so the district decided to pass those same salary increases to most non-certified staff. However, school nutrition workers will receive a 3% increase instead. Substitute teachers' pay rates will increase between 2 to 5 dollars per day.
Increases in the cost of doing business, electrical costs, equipment and tool purchases, repair and maintenance agreements, subscription costs and property and workers comp insurance were also considered in the budget.
The tentative budget was approved with a vote of 6-0. The final budget will be considered at the following board meeting.
In other actions taken by the board, a five-year custodial services contract through HES Facilities Management was considered pending attorney approval.
Jones said the company is affiliated with several Georgia professional organizations and surrounding school districts. HES provides retirement opportunities through 401(k) and healthcare benefits as well as vision and dental insurance. The starting pay rate is $13.50.
The board approved the April 2023 financials and a banking investment request for proposal (RFP). They also changed the July 2023 meeting date to Tuesday, July 18.
In final action, the board moved to an executive session where they discussed personnel matters. These matters pertained to the leave of absences and resignations from certified and classified employees throughout the county.
The next scheduled CCSD BOE meeting will be Monday, June 26. The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular session at 6 p.m.
