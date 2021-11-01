Colquitt County Schools recognized six eighth-graders Monday as REACH Scholars. If they complete the program, each will receive a scholarship of up to $10,000 to any HOPE-eligible college in Georgia. Back row from left are Emanuel Buena-Tepetate, Samir Davis and Alexis Barge Jr.; and front row from left are Yoahlibeth Perez-Martinez, Na’Ryan Sumlin and Zachariah Palmore.