MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School System has announced its 2021-2022 class of REACH Scholarship recipients.
The REACH scholarship (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) is a needs-based mentorship and scholarship program that begins in the eighth grade, according to the event’s program.
Alexis Barge Jr., Emanuel Buena-Tepetate, Samir Davis, Zachariah Palmore, Yoahlibeth Perez-Martinez and Na’Ryan Sumlin were all named for this year’s scholarships. Students will be paired with a mentor and an academic coach through high school, according to Angela Hobby, the school system’s chief communications officer.
“Upon graduation from high school, scholars are awarded up to a $10,000 scholarship to be used at Georgia HOPE-eligible two- or four-year colleges. Some colleges have pledged to double or triple the scholarship for REACH Scholars,” Hobby said.
The ceremony was held Monday morning in the Board of Education Chambers. Cathy Nobles, REACH academic coach, introduced each of the scholars following opening remarks from Superintendent Ben Wiggins.
“Each student here has worked hard. We’re extremely proud of you,” Nobles said.
Each student was brought to the front to be recognized. After the recognition, the students and their parents signed a contract. This contract outlines the stipulations that the students must maintain throughout their remaining primary education. The students pledged to maintain a minimum 2.5 GPA or higher, have “good” attendance, have no disciplinary issues and meet with their school mentor monthly and their academic coach monthly. The parents must also keep in contact with the mentor and coach for the students to complete the program.
Principals Jim Horne of Willie J. Williams Middle School and Fred Smith of C.A. Gray Junior High School gave inspirational words for the scholars.
“It’s not about what you know or who you know. It’s about who knows you,” Smith said. “Right now we all know you and I’m sure many more people will know you. Congratulations, scholars.”
Wiggins said in an interview after the event that the commitment these students are making now speaks to the students’ accomplishments.
“It’s a wonderful accomplishment. It really speaks to what the students have done educationally and to the teachers both current and in the past and to even their future teachers. It’s a great partnership between parents, students and our faculty and staff. It’s a great day for these students,” Wiggins said.
The program is currently in its fifth year and this coming May will see the graduation of the first REACH class.
“It is a great program. I think the state of Georgia was very wise to implement this. We have some wonderful business sponsors and individuals within the community that fund this REACH Scholarship. We are indebted to this community and the individual sponsors,” Wiggins said in the same interview.
