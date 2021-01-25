MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School System was pleased with the first day of drive-through meal distribution on Monday, but planned to change its schedule for the rest of the week.
“Drive-Thru Meal Distribution was a success today,” the system said in a press release. “In consideration of time and transportation for parents, Colquitt County School Nutrition will be offering a one-time pick up for meals for the remainder of the week on Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at each school site.”
Students 18 years and younger qualify for the breakfast and lunch (4 each) grab-and-go meals, the release said. Meals can be picked up at any site.
Previously scheduled pick-ups for Jan. 27-29 will be canceled.
Colquitt County Schools are closed this week due to staffing shortages caused by coronavirus quarantines. As of Jan. 18, the system reported 33 staff had tested positive for COVID-19 and 101 were in quarantine.
Students are participating in online learning this week and are expected to return to the physical classroom Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.