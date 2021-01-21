MOULTRIE, Ga. – Due to the pause of in-person instruction, Colquitt County School Nutrition will have drive-thru meal distribution available the week of Jan. 25-29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Each school will be a meal distribution site, according to a press release from the Colquitt County School System. Students 18 years of age and under qualify for the breakfast and lunch grab-and-go meals. It is preferred that you pick-up from your home school; however, if there is a family with students attending multiple schools, the pick-up can be handled at one school.
Students attending GEAR, Achievement Center, and Horizons at Vereen may pick up at any location. Feeding sites for these programs will not be open.
Please follow signs designating the drive-thru pick-up location at or near each cafeteria.
