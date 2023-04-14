MOULTRIE, Ga. – An anonymous complaint to The Observer last week criticized the pay rates for substitutes in the Colquitt County School District. In response to the newspaper's inquiry, the school system released the basic pay scale: Substitute teachers, paraprofessionals and custodians make 25 cents per hour more than minimum wage.
Substitute nurses do a little bit better. Substitute bus drivers are paid by the route, so it's harder to compare.
The school district partners with ESS, an education staffing service, to employ substitutes throughout the school's campuses.
“The number of employed subs changes daily based on need. There are currently 220 approved substitutes available for school needs on a daily basis through ESS,” CCSD Chief Communications Officer Angela Hobby said in an email interview.
However, the number of substitutes available and approved varies daily for different reasons.
“We are always looking for qualified people to fill positions, whether through a short-term substitute or long-term substitute role or to fill an open position,” she said.
Substitutes work in five main areas: instructional personnel, nurses, paraprofessionals, custodians or bus drivers. Their pay scales vary by daily or hourly rates and are determined by how long the person will fill the position.
As of 2023, substitute teachers with a high school diploma and who have less than two years of college receive a minimum pay of $60 per day or $7.50 per hour. Teachers with more education or certification earn more.
Teachers who substitute for the same teacher for 10 or more days are classified as long-term substitutes and are eligible for long-term substitute pay, which is higher. Certified teachers (including retirees who've maintained their certification) earn up to $200 per day working as a substitute.
By contrast, a full-time teacher starts at $42,512 per year, which calculates to about $20.43 per hour if they work a 40-hour week. That teacher must have a bachelor's degree, but the pay can be increased based on an advanced degree, more experience, certifications or endorsements.
Substitute paraprofessionals and custodians are paid the same as substitute teachers: $60 per day or $7.50 per hour. A paraprofessional who serves as a substitute teacher is paid their regular hourly rate, according to school district documents.
Substitute bus drivers receive $30 per route; morning pick-up and afternoon drop-off are counted as separate routes, so they'd also be paid $60 per day if they run both routes.
Nurse substitutes receive $70 daily or $8.75 per hour.
“The district increased substitute pay for the 2022-23 school year. The district’s substitute rates are as much or more than the rates as other school districts in our area,” Hobby said.
The anonymous statement also raised concerns that the CCSD failed to disburse the previous Christmas bonus to all employees, but Hobby said the money that was distributed was a retention supplement for full- and part-time employees.
The CCSD funded retention supplements to employees in December 2021 and December 2022. The payments are not routine bonuses, she said, and there are no plans to pay additional retention supplements. Full-time employees received $1,000 and part-time received $500.
“The criteria to receive the retention supplement included being a full-time or part-time employee of the Colquitt County School District. The employees must have also been hired [or] employed by the beginning of the school each year. Long Term Substitutes employed by ESS that were scheduled to work the entire school year also received the retention supplement. ESS administration submitted the list of eligible ESS staff to the district,” Hobby explained.
