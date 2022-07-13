MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County School District will restart and expand a medical assistance service this upcoming school year at all elementary schools.
“Every elementary school plus GEAR will have access to telehealth treatment for students in partnership with Colquitt Regional Medical Center physicians,” Chief Communications Officer Angela Hobby said in a press release shared Monday.
The service was initially started at Stringfellow Elementary, Okapilco Elementary and C.A. Gray Junior High in 2015.
Hobby explained the service was temporarily paused for several reasons.
“During the pause, we were able to procure enough updated and new equipment to restart and expand to all elementary schools,” she said.
The Packer Health Clinic program allows for a faster evaluation of medical needs, reduces the spread of any contagious condition by eliminating the need to visit a doctor’s office and offers quicker access to treatment once diagnosed by the physician.
This program benefits both the student and the guardian, Hobby said. Students can receive medical attention for minor cases, and parents benefit from not having to leave work.
“We are excited to bring this service to our elementary schools,” said Suzanne Sumner, R.N., the school nurse coordinator. “For parents and families who have a difficult time leaving work or [who] work out of town, having the ability for their child to be seen virtually by a physician quickly and then if needed have a diagnosis and treatment plan created will be a huge relief and time saver.”
Parents must complete an enrollment packet given by the student’s school nurse and provide a copy of the student’s insurance card to participate in the telehealth service.
Additional forms are available on the CCSD website and will be distributed at the upcoming open houses.
The school nurses will continue to provide on-site care for students' minor health needs and assist with the daily management of students’ existing medical conditions.
Nurses will also be able to evaluate students’ acute illnesses such as sore throat, earache and skin rashes. They can also have lab tests administered for viruses such as flu and strep.
The Packer Health Clinic is made possible by a partnership with the Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation, the Global Partnership for Telehealth and the Colquitt County School District.
For more information on the Packer Health Clinic services, please visit https://www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/departments/health-nurses/packer-health-clinic.
