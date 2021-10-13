MOULTRIE, Ga. — Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources James Harrell told the Colquitt County Board of Education Monday that a total of 109 positions throughout the county have been filled.
“We are happy to say that 109 positions have been filled,” Harrell stated in his presentation to the board during its work session.
The Colquitt County School Systems has been working to fill these positions since March, according to Angela Hobby, Colquitt County School District chief communications officer.
These positions range from teachers and administrators to sanitation workers and others, Harrell explained.
Colquitt County School System has been pushing towards hiring more bus drivers, custodial workers and nutritional employees, but Harrell said openings still remain in those departments.
“We are still hiring for bus drivers, custodial workers and school cafeteria workers,” Harrell said in his presentation. “We are continuing to advertise for those positions… We are looking at other surrounding counties that have been dealing with the same issue.”
In a previous article published in The Observer, Superintendent Ben Wiggins stated that the recent pandemic has exacerbated the need for these employees.
“When you already have a shortage then you have people getting sick due to COVID, it just makes the need for more employees even more prevalent,” Wiggins said in that article.
Harrell also stated that the district’s HR department will be “rolling out” the new Frontline Central onboarding process that is designed to make hiring new employees easier.
“They will be able to handle the entire process online. It will be a quick and easier way for new hires to get their information processed,” Harrell said.
The county has already been using a portion of this software. Currently, employees can use it to make time off requests, change personal information and manage their paycheck, according to Harrell.
The new onboarding process will take effect Oct. 25.
In other actions taken by the board Monday, both the Lasseter Tractor Company and the Sunbelt Ag Expo were recognized for their business partnerships with Colquitt County High School and Odom Elementary School, respectively.
The board approved field trips for Norman Park Elementary School and the Williams Middle School Science Club, the details of which were not discussed. During the Items from the Superintendent section, Wiggins brought forth a recognition of CCHS for their continued decrease in dropout rates.
“We see they are working hard to get the kids the education they need,” Wiggins said.
During the Items from the Board section, Board Member Jon Schwalls proposed that the work sessions of future meetings will be moved from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. After little discussion, the change was accepted unanimously by the board.
In an email conversation Tuesday morning, Dana Newsome, executive secretary to the superintendent and board of education, confirmed the change will take effect for the board’s Nov. 15 meeting.
