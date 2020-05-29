MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School System was well into the planning stages of hosting the Third Annual South Georgia MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports) Conference when school buildings across the state were closed for the year.
Faced with the decision to either cancel the conference, which attracted more than 500 educators from across Georgia last year, or try an alternative format, Colquitt County teachers and administrators stepped up to the challenge, according to Tabathia Baldy, MTSS director for Colquitt County Schools..
“We know it is impossible to match the energy and excitement that comes with gathering over 500 passionate educators, but our goal is to provide a platform for educators to learn from one another in a manner that is easily accessible to South Georgia educators,” Baldy said. “We felt like we could still accomplish that goal virtually. A special thanks to all of our presenters for their expertise and willingness to share with fellow educators.”
Anyone can access the over 30 virtual conference videos related to MTSS at http://www.tinyurl.com/sgmtss, according to a press release from the school system. For more information or to find out how you can help, contact Baldy at tabathia.baldy@colquitt.k12.ga.us.
MTSS is an instructional framework for providing multiple layers of support that meet the academic, behavioral, and social-emotional needs of all students, whether they are advanced learners or in need of extra support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.