Meet the Students

Marley Armstrong

Mother: Channel Flournoy

Marley plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in engineering. She believes the REACH scholarship will allow her the opportunity to attend college and have funds to help pay for it.

Her references describe her as extremely intelligent and an outside of the box thinker. She is a team player and communicates her needs with respect. Marley is very detailed and dependable.

Timothy Downs

Mother: Kara Peterson

Timothy plans to attend Louisiana State University. He believes the REACH scholarship will allow him opportunities to learn more.

His references describe him as very polite and willing to help others. He is well-liked by his peers and gets along with others. He is passionate about sports. He plays football and runs track. He possesses the potential to be great at anything he does.

Christian Espindola-Hernandez

Mother: Julia Hernadez

Father: Joel Espindola

Christian plans to attend Valdosta State University and would like to become a physician. He believes the REACH scholarship will provide help and money to pay for college.

His references said that he is confident and a hard worker. He takes constructive criticism very well. Christian cares about education and is very respectful and responsible. He goes above and beyond by doing optional assignments. He is a model student both academically and behaviorally. He is very loved around the school.

Dorian Farrell

Mother: LaTonja Horne

Father: Arthur Farrell

Dorian plans to attend college and become a veterinarian. He says the REACH scholarship will offer him support and guidance to help him achieve his educational and future career goals.

His references describe him as hard-working and dependable and full of determination. He excels at all his classes and is a pleasure to be around. Dorian is humble, kind and sincere. He is respectful and cares about others.

Audrea Thomas

Mother: Noel Thomas

Audrea plans to attend Louisiana State University and become a teacher. She is happy and excited to receive a REACH scholarship.

Her references describe her as dependable, eager to learn, honest and compassionate. She is an excellent student who always does the right thing and makes education an important priority. One teacher said Andrea is among the most respected students she’s ever taught.

Ana Torres-Mendiola

Mother: Maria Mendiola

Father: Mariano Torres

Ana plans to attend college and become a veterinarian. Outside of school, she already raises animals. Ana says getting the REACH scholarship would help her to have a better opportunity for her career. Her references say Ana has a growth mindset. She is driven, consistent, and holds herself accountable. She is a goal-setter and has self-discipline. She is well-behaved and interacts well with adults and her peers.