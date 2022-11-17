MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County School District has inducted six eighth-grade students into its 2022-2023 class of REACH Scholars.
The REACH — Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen — Georgia mentorship program is a needs-based scholarship that allows eighth graders to achieve a postsecondary education after graduating high school.
“The mission of the REACH Georgia Foundation is to be the most effective champions for Georgia’s children in need and unlock the full potential of our future workforce,” according to the program’s website.
The ceremony was held in the Board of Education Chambers Thursday morning. Marley Armstrong, Timothy Downs, Christian Espindola-Hernandez, Dorian Farrell, Aundrea Thomas and Ana Torress-Mendiola signed the program’s contract with the support of their families.
To receive their $10,000 scholarship upon their high school graduation, each student pledged they would maintain a minimum 2.5-grade point average, good attendance and grades.
The funds can be used at a Georgia HOPE-eligible two- or four-year college.
Willie J. Williams Principal Jim Horne and C.A. Gray Assistant Principal Ishia Dawson shared inspirational remarks with the students after Cathy Nobles, the REACH academic coach, introduced each of the scholars.
“I'm so very proud of you for your accomplishment and the hard work that you've put forth to earn this scholarship. I want you to understand that the road ahead of you is long, and the road ahead of you is full of bumps. However, if you'll continue to work hard steadily and make good choices, your future will be bright,” Horne said.
Dawson followed, “Don't get tired of doing the right thing. Don't get tired of thinking outside of the norm. Don't get tired of being in front of the crowd, and don't get tired of being you.”
Each student will be paired with a mentor and academic coach that they must meet regularly after entering the Colquitt County High School, according to Superintendent Ben Wiggins during the ceremony.
Before the ceremony adjourned, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Dr. Irma Townsend informed the students that some Georgia colleges and universities have pledged additional funds for REACH scholars up to double or triple the original total scholarship amount.
Channel Flournoy, mom of Marley Armstrong, shared her thoughts on her daughter’s achievement after the ceremony.
“I feel great. I’m so happy for her. This is just concrete evidence that hard work pays off and that we’re getting closer to reaching her academic dreams of being an engineer,” she said.
Board of Education member Trudie Hill, Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Jones and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Marni Kirkland, were a few of several district officials present at the ceremony.
The selection committee members were Dr. Stacie Farley, Sheriff Rod Howell, Adolphus Kimmons and Jessica Sullivan.
