MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School System is investigating a report of a Colquitt County High School student with a gun.
Angela Hobby, chief communications officer with the system, said an incident was reported to Colquitt County High School administration, prompting an investigation that identified a student had been in possession of a firearm.
The administration, school resource officers, and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Department worked together and took appropriate action during the investigation, Hobby said in an email to local media about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
Neither the school system nor the sheriff’s office released any details about the incident Thursday afternoon. There is no indication that anyone was hurt.
“We have and will continue to implement safety and security protocols at each school,” Hobby said in the email. “Currently, schools have cameras in common areas, employees have a Centegix emergency alert badge, and every school has an assigned school resource officer. The high school has four full-time officers.”
The Board of Education has recently reviewed a proposal to add new cameras in every classroom, Hobby said. Additionally, the school system will be releasing a new online and mobile alert system called Anonymous Alert that will allow students, parents, and the community to submit concerns that they see or hear.
“As a system, the safety and security of our students and staff are of utmost concern,” said Superintendent Ben Wiggins. “We have detailed safety plans and procedures in place on every school campus and for school activities. We want to be transparent when there is a possible breach of those security plans.”
All of these systems are in place to create a safe and secure environment, Hobby said; however, safety is also ensured through student/staff reporting.
“We are very proud of the students at the high school for their willingness to speak up,” she said. “We encourage all students to say something if they see something out of the ordinary or of concern.”
