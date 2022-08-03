MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County School District recently received results from the Georgia Department of Education Milestones tests that students took last year. School officials say they have not reached “pre-pandemic” scores yet.
According to the Georgia Department of Education, the Georgia Milestones is a summative assessment program. The test provides students with critical information about their achievement and readiness for the next grade or course.
“Without using numbers, we have growth but not our pre-pandemic numbers, and that is everywhere in the state,” Dr. Marni Kirkland, the CCSD assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said.
CCSD Superintendent Ben Wiggins added, “That is the state trend. Very few districts across the state have gotten back to where they were pre-pandemic.”
Wiggins explained the reasons for the scores.
“There are reasons for that [including] school was shut down for a quarter of the year, the following year with all the quarantine and absences, not only of students, [but also] faculty and staff had to take absences, whether they were exposed or their kids were exposed or sick,” Wiggins said.
He said there was an improvement on a district and state level from 2021 to 2022.
He added, “I think that's a great indicator, even though we had two pretty significant surges last year that impacted our attendance across the state in the country. I think that's a great sign for schools across the state and the country is that improvement from 2021 to 2022.”
The Milestone End of Grade assessments was administered to students in grades three through eight.
In reading, 43.3% of third graders tested below the grade level, while 56.7% of third-graders either exceeded or met the grade level reading requirement.
The third graders who were tested for the 2021-22 school year were first-graders when the school was shut down for COVID-19, according to Kirkland.
The fifth-graders who were tested were third-graders at the time of the shutdown, while the tested eighth-graders were in sixth grade at the time of the shutdown.
Students begin reading in the first grade but they don’t start fully reading until the third grade, she said.
Kirkland said the fifth-graders improved in their science and math scores.
“They've had a rough 36 months, but they have gained,” Kirkland said. “That's pretty significant. The fifth-grade group and the eighth-grade group had the basics of reading, so they're rebounding fast, which is good, and is a positive for us.”
The tested eighth-graders improved in math, science and social studies.
Kirkland said that the school hosted Camp Impossible during the summer break to help “fill in the gap” that the COVID-19 pandemic caused.
More than 400 students were recommended for the program. Half of those recommended signed up to attend the camp. Approximately 130 to 150 students in pre-K, kindergarten and first grade attended.
The students attended three reading sessions, one math session, and two STEM sessions for four weeks in June.
“The goal this year was to not have that summer slide,” Kirkland said. “We did not want to risk that.”
A summer slide is when students return to school after the summer break with a minor loss in some knowledge they gained the previous academic year.
At the end of the camp, the students took a MAP Growth test from the NWEA. The MAP Growth test measures a student’s achievement in K-12 math, reading, language usage and science.
“We use it locally to make sure the kids are growing,” she said.
Although the goal was to hold scores steady, the students who attended the camp actually improved.
Overall students achieved a four-point gain in English and language arts on MAP Growth and a two-point in math during the June session.
The CCSD also hosted a secondary summer school at Williams Middle School and C.A. Gray Middle School. Ninth-graders worked on credit recovery while students in sixth through eighth grade worked on skills to improve.
Kirkland said secondary summer school is important to help bridge the students from elementary to middle school.
“Anytime we get them in the school to get to know the place better and the teachers better, the results are gonna be higher, so that's why those summer schools are important,” she said.
The CCSD plans to host the camp again next summer.
Hobby explained that the CCSD’s three main priorities include: academic excellence, customer service and school safety.
“We really want families and students and our teachers to understand that rigor and academic excellence is a big deal,” Hobby said,
Kirkland added that the school district also adopted a new English/Language Arts curriculum for this school year due to a need for early literacy skills.
“The curriculum was chosen to make sure that we fill those gaps,” she said, “but also continue to meet what is expected by the state.”
The schools will select a new curriculum for math this year and later for science and social studies.
“Our teachers have requested specific training in not just science topics, but investigative science like experiments and how to do all those pieces of what a scientific process is,” she said.
Colquitt County High School saw an improvement in its Advanced Placement class participation and scores. Between last year and this year, 100 more tests were administered.
Kirkland said 5% of students improved in passing scores for the tests.
“That’s significant. In COVID, it was crazy because the kids couldn’t come to take the tests. We’re approaching pre-pandemic participation in the AP program,” she said.
Wiggins said, “We want to have a strong AP program to match our strong dual enrollment program and get great partnerships with a number of our colleges locally. Students and parents have a great opportunity to take advantage of dual enrollment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.