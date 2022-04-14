MOULTRIE, Ga. — Maggie Brown of Colquitt County High School was named the 2022 BRAVO Employee of the Year.
Brown is the migrant education instructional provider at Colquitt County High School and has been employed in the school district for 14 years, according to her biography provided by the district.
“My position with migrant education opened my eyes to the county and community that I work and live,” Brown said in a release from the district. “My favorite day of the year is graduation. With each passing year, migrant graduation rates have increased. I see all my hard work and dedication walk across that stage.”
Brown was described by CCHS principal Dan Chappius as “passionate.”
“Brown goes above and beyond to make sure that all her students are served and are coming to school. She makes home visits and works with her students in the classroom to make sure her students complete their education. She is friendly and outgoing to everyone and works cooperatively with classroom teachers to make sure her students are learning and have the resources they need,” CCSD superintendent Ben Wiggins said during the event.
Brown and her husband Hart have three children: Burton, Mollie and Kate. This is Brown’s first time being named a BRAVO representative.
Brown was named at the annual BRAVO event at the Withers Auditorium Thursday night. This is the 18th iteration of the event. Each education site nominates a member of faculty or staff and a committee of representatives from the surrounding counties determine finalists and the overall winner, according to CCSD chief communications coordinator Angela Hobby.
Last year was the return of the award following the previous cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was held alongside the May 24, 2021 Board of Education meeting. This year is a return to the traditional event, which is its own separate celebration.
Other finalists included Lynn Cooper of Doerun Elementary School and Regina Jackson of C.A. Gray Junior High School.
Cooper is the school nurse at Doerun Elementary and has been employed for four years. Jackson is a custodian at C.A. Gray and has been employed in the district for 17 years.
Each nominee will receive a $200 award. Each finalist will receive an additional $500.
Brown will receive a total of $4,550, a gift basket from the Chamber of Commerce and local businesses, a membership to the Moultrie Y (or five free sessions with a trainer if already a member), and a custom ring from Herff-Jones.
