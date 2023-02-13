MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County School District honored a retired choir teacher with a stage dedication at Willie B. Withers auditorium.
A member of the Class of 1970 Colquitt County A Capella Choir spearheaded the idea to ask the CCSD Board of Education to name the stage, “The Bill Caldwell Stage,” at Withers Auditorium in November 2022. The BOE unanimously approved the project during the Monday, Dec. 12, meeting.
The dedication was held the evening of Saturday, Feb. 11, before the CCHS Choir program’s “The Addams Family” musical production.
Caldwell was the choral director of Moultrie and Colquitt County High School for 25 years. During those 25 years, he taught thousands of students. One of those students was Jimbo Jarvis, who is now a CCHS choir teacher and varsity boy’s soccer head coach.
“He taught more than just music. He taught life,” Jarvis said in an interview Monday.
Caldwell’s first production was held at the Moultrie High School auditorium, now part of The Arts Center of Moultrie.
He had extensive input in the design of the stage at Willie B. Withers Auditorium when it was being constructed, Jarvis said in an interview Monday.
Approximately 950 attendees celebrated Caldwell and “The Bill Caldwell Stage,” along with the support of his wife and two daughters.
“It’s neat that he gets his name on it because of the fact that how many years of service he’s put on the stage but his input in designing it,” Jarvis said. “He was very appreciative and humble.”
Jarvis presented a plaque to Caldwell that will be posted near the stage that highlights his accomplishments.
“In appreciation for Bill Caldwell’s outstanding leadership in music education and performance, we dedicate this stage in his honor. May his legacy inspire all future performers here."
- The plaque states Caldwell's accomplishments as:
- The choral director of Moultrie and Colquitt County High School for 25 years (1969-1980) (1984-1999)
- A teacher who shared his passion for music and inspired his students to become renowned performers, directors, and composers.
- A director of countless concerts and musicals on this stage.
- An ambassador whose choirs performed across the Southeast, Washington, D.C., New York City, and Europe bringing national and international prestige to Colquitt County.
The program’s recent production, “The Addams Family,” was successful with Saturday having the largest turnout, almost being at capacity in the 1,000-seat auditorium.
“All four of the audience were engaged and reactive to the show. That really amps the kids up,” Jarvis said.
He thanked the Colquitt County BOE and CCHS administration for their investment through upgrades to the choral program’s facilities.
“It’s making a difference in our productions. It’s making a difference for the people that are coming in to use our facilities because the lighting is so good. The sound system is good and the stage is huge,” Jarvis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.