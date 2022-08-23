MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County School District announced the hiring of Sean Edgar as the new director of school safety Tuesday morning.
"Throughout my years in law enforcement, I have seen how security has become a serious issue within the school system,” Edgar said in a press release.
“I aim to be that liaison between the Colquitt County School District and local, state, and federal law enforcement,” he continued. “I believe it is necessary for the school district and law enforcement to work hand in hand to protect the assets of every school, which are the children. We want to be proactive in our planning and approach to school safety."
The CCSD Board of Education approved Edgar’s hiring during the executive session of the regular board meeting Monday night.
"We believe it is critical to have someone on our staff that is devoted to the safety of our students and staff,” School Superintendent Ben Wiggins said. “Our district has an excellent relationship with the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office and Moultrie Police Department, and Mr. Edgar will work with them in his new role. I want to thank Sheriff Rod Howell and Chief Sean Ladson for their assistance and partnership during the hiring process."
Edgar is responsible for all programs and functions affecting the safety, security, and emergency preparedness of district campuses, facilities, students, staff and visitors. He will collaborate with local and state law enforcement agencies and first responders to create district operational and safety plans for daily activities and special events. He will also coordinate emergency preparedness training and related activities to promote and test the readiness of the district should an emergency occur.
“Mr. Edgar comes to the position with more than thirty years of experience in law enforcement. He will soon retire from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, where he has served as a special agent since 1998. Before that, he worked for the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol,” CCSD Chief Communications Officer Angela Hobby explained.
Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell added, "I could not be more excited about the hiring of Sean Edgar for this position. We have worked together in law enforcement for years, and I hold him in the highest regard for his professionalism and knowledge."
Edgar graduated from Valdosta State University with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice.
He is married to Anna Edgar, a part-time teacher for the CCSD after retiring from Funston Elementary. They have two adult children, Tyler (married to Kandice Edgar) and Mary Grace (married to Brian Marsh).
