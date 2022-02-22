MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Board of Education and school administration have been working with Altman + Barrett Architects on a master facilities plan. Altman + Barrett have identified priorities based on a thorough review of all facilities owned by the district, the school system said in a press release.
On March 8, the architects will conduct a public presentation on the suggested top three priorities for facility improvements at 6 p.m. at Charlie A. Gray Junior High School. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.
A previous community presentation was held on Feb. 1 at Colquitt County High School. That presentation was recorded and published for community view.
A survey was included in the published presentation to collect feedback from the community. Based on that feedback, an FAQ has been created to answer some of the questions received.
The initial presentation and survey will remain open until the next presentation on March 8 and updates will be made as questions or comments are submitted for the FAQ.
To view the first presentation, access the survey, or read the FAQs, please visit www.colquitt.k12.ga.us.
