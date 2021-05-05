MOULTRIE, Ga. — Late last month, the Colquitt County Board of Education reported its lowest dropout numbers in the last five years.
During the April 19 BoE meeting, the dropout comparisons for Colquitt County High School and C.A. Gray Junior High School were released. The report described a steady decrease in the number of dropouts since the 2018-2019 school year.
For the 2020-21 school year, only 29 students dropped out. CCHS Principal Jamie Dixon cited the alternative learning opportunities and the Soar Program to be big factors in the decrease.
“These kids who would’ve dropped out now have alternatives such as remote learning. We also have our Soar Program which allows a hybrid model of electronic and in class learning. Those kids who would’ve dropped out are now getting other opportunities to succeed,” said Dixon in an interview Monday.
The report cited only one increase in dropouts over the last five years, from 105 in the 2016-2017 school year to 123 in 2017-2018.
Between 2018 and 2020 the total number of dropouts decreased significantly going from 93 to 59.
Dixon stated that as of right now there are no plans for the next year in regards to remote learning for students.
“That’s something the board is going to have to decide. But I’m sure that whatever they do will be the best for the students,” Dixon stated.
