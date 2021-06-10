MOULTRIE, Ga. – Ronnie Ruffin, who retired in May after teaching 36 years at Norman Park Elementary School, still remembers coaching Ben Wiggins on the middle school football team when Wiggins was in the eighth grade.
On May 27, that same Ben Wiggins — now Colquitt County's school superintendent — presented Ruffin with an award for his service, along with the school system's other 2020-21 retirees.
A Moultrie resident his entire life, the 60-year-old Ruffin taught physical education and fourth through seventh grades.
Ruffin said that he enjoyed watching the students of Norman Park Elementary grow over the years.
“It's a wonderful experience,” Ruffin said.
Ruffin is looking forward to enjoying his free time, but said that the retirement hasn't sunk in quite yet and he might come to miss teaching when schools reopen in August.
Ruffin was just one of many retirees honored at the ceremony. His colleagues include:
Norman Park Elementary
• Jacqueline L. Barnes
• Yvonne Hayes
• Ronnie Ruffin
• Tammye Willis
C.A. Gray Junior High School
• Candace Blatt
• Tony Kinsey
• Franklin M. (Mike) Marshall
Colquitt County High School
• Marti Baker
• Andrietta Blount
• Donna A. Brinson
• Tammy Hart
• Ginger Hunnicutt
• Tracey Kelshaw
• Travis Kern
• Annette King
• Tony Kirkland
• Victoria Loyd
• Tammy S. Maxwell
• Paul Nagy
• Deborah Ruddell
Stringfellow Elementary
• Janice Brinson
Funston Elementary
• Anna Edgar
• Janet T. Gay
• Lynn Moser
• Deana Radcliff
• Patti Walters
R.B. Wright Elementary
• Sophie Griner
• Suellen Coleman Perry
• Margarito Muniz-Tovar
• Elgie Slaughter
• Connie P. Thornton
W.J. Williams Middle School
• Nina Hall
• Sandra Hill
• Larry Kent
• Clovis D. King
• Shannon McAlpin
• Dawn Montooth
W.J. Williams/GEAR
• Tina Griner
Sunset Elementary
• Patience Hicks
• Wanda Hill
• Karla Howell
• Teresa McCracken
J.M. Odom Elementary
• Barbara Kent
Program for Exceptional Children
• Brian J. Lewis
Cox Elementary
• Rethel W. Hightower
• Karen Stokes
• Katherine F. Shannon
• Christie Wilkerson
GEAR
• Carole E. Miller
Hamilton Elementary
• Robin Cauthen
• Deborah Fallin
• Martha Summerlin
Transportation Department
• Wanda Eubanks
• Matthew Faggioni
• Vivian Kimbrell
• Victoria McNeal
• Kenneth Wallace
System-wide
• Juana Williams
Doerun Elementary
• Bertha Pierce
• Chuck Jones
• Karen R. Williams
• Cathy Rowell
Central Office
• Jennifer Funderburk
• Monika W. Griner
• Doug Howell
• Leanne NeSmith
• Debra Turner
• Jennifer Weaver
Okaplico Elementary
• Lynn N. Hammack
• Stephanie Pope
Odom Elementary
• Mary Braswell
