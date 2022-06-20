MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County School District Superintendent Ben Wiggins announced Monday that the school district is seeking qualified applicants to fill a newly created director of school safety position.
The new part-time director will be responsible for constantly refining district-wide school safety plans. According to the recently posted job description, the director will:
• Direct all programs and functions affecting the safety, security, and emergency preparedness of district campuses, facilities, students, staff, and visitors.
• Work collaboratively with campus staff and other district departments to provide students and staff with high-quality, safe, and productive learning environments.
• Serve as liaison between the district and the local/state law enforcement agencies and first responders.
• Work with district staff to develop, coordinate and implement operational or safety plans for special events.
• Direct the regular review and update of campus emergency operations plans in conjunction with local law enforcement.
• Coordinate emergency preparedness training and related activities with campuses and/or outside agencies to promote and test emergency readiness of various district components.
• Foster ongoing, positive relationships between the district and local law enforcement, fire departments, and emergency management departments.
“We implemented several new technology programs this past school year to aid us in providing a safe learning environment for all students and to try to get ahead of potential issues,” Wiggins said in a statement. “By adding this position, we will continue improving our school safety plans and response procedures.”
The district added cameras in every classroom this past spring and launched Anonymous Alerts, an online reporting tool for student and staff safety concerns.
Interested applicants can apply online at https://www.applitrack.com/colquitt/onlineapp/.
